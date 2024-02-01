Oscar Nominated Producer’s Wife, 39, Dies by Suicide
TRAGIC
The wife of a prominent Hollywood film producer has died by suicide at a Los Angeles hotel. Isabelle Thomas, 39, was found dead at the pool area of the Hotel Angeleno by first responders on Monday night, with injuries consistent with a major fall. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office ruled she had died via suicide, though officials told TMZ she left no note. Thomas was the wife of Bradley Thomas, a producer behind Martin Scorsese’s critically-acclaimed drama Killers of the Flower Moon, the Oscar-nominated Triangle of Sadness, and the classic comedy Dumb and Dumber, among other titles. She married Thomas in 2018 and shared two children with him. The couple was seen together as recently as Jan. 13 at a Beverly Hills event hosted by BAFTA. Her death comes amid her husband’s award nominations for his work on Killers of the Flower Moon, a heartbreaking tragedy during the festive Hollywood season.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.