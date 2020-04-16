Hollywood Reporter Publisher Lynne Segall, Senior Staff Laid Off

Read it at Deadline Hollywood
The Hollywood Reporter suffered a major blow this week as publisher Lynne Segall and more than a dozen top staffers were laid off, including lead film critic Todd McCarthy, according to reports. The purge, reportedly carried out Tuesday and Wednesday, was the result of staffing cuts at Valence Media. Senior reporter Rebecca Sun, senior film editor Piya Sinha-Roy, senior art production manager Michelle Mondragon, and senior photo editor Lisa Dragani were among those to be cut. According to The Wrap, at least 20 senior staffers were laid off as a result of the economic downturn.