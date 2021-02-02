Six Arrested for Changing Hollywood Sign to Say ‘HOLLYBOOB’
BREAST PICTURE
Steve Halper, a dentist who lives in the shadow of the Hollywood sign, noticed something strange when he looked out his window Monday. Instead of seeing the world’s most famous location-marker, he saw the 50-feet-high letters instead spell out “HOLLYBOOB.” According to the Los Angeles Times, six arrests have been made over the alteration, which was apparently carried out by breast-cancer awareness activists. Police say there was no vandalism involved—a large tarp with the letter “B” on it was simply thrown over the “W,” and a white dash added to the “D” to make it complete the “BOOB” section of the sign. The six will reportedly be cited with misdemeanor trespassing and released. Mark Panatier, chairman of the Hollywood Sign Trust, failed to see the funny side of the Tinseltown stunt, calling the sign a “visual reinforcement of the importance of Hollywood,” and adding that it “doesn’t need to be demeaned.” Instagram influencer Julia Rose claimed credit for the prank.