Hollywood Sign Tweaked to Read ‘Rams House’ to Celebrate Super Bowl Win

Read it at NBC 4
To celebrate the Rams’ Super Bowl victory, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that the famous Hollywood sign will be tweaked to read “Rams House” from Monday to Wednesday. “What a day in Los Angeles, the Rams are Super Bowl Champions,” said Garcetti, per NBC 4. “This town has the best teams and fans in the world, and we can’t wait to show off our L.A. pride with a display that only Hollywood could deliver. Go Rams.” Sunday’s victory over the Cincinnati Bengals marks the first time the Rams have won a Super Bowl since returning from St. Louis to the City of Angels.