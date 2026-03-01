Actor Shia LaBeouf has had the cuffs slapped on him again after being charged with a misdemeanor count of simple battery relating to a shirtless bar fight in New Orleans. LaBeouf, 39, is alleged to have used homophobic slurs while swinging punches at multiple people in a bar during Mardi Gras celebrations. The Holes actor was arrested for the Feb. 17 incident and charged with battery, but has been arrested again for an additional charge during the same incident. His attorney said LaBeouf turned himself in voluntarily when he learnt of the additional charge, but claims her client is being treated unfairly. “No regular person would be required to post over $100,000 in bonds and be jailed two separate times for one misdemeanor incident,” Sarah Chervinsky said. “Just as he does not deserve preferential treatment, Mr. LaBeouf also does not deserve to be treated more harshly by the police and courts just because he is a public figure.” LaBeouf has already been ordered to court-mandated drug rehabilitation following the fracas.