Hollywood Star’s Heated Road Rage Clash Caught on Camera

Avengers star Benedict Cumberbatch got into a heated argument while riding his bike in London after another cyclist accused him of running a red light. Witnesses said an angry “vigilante” cyclist followed Cumberbatch until he pulled over, and the two men then argued for about 10 minutes about whether the Imitation Game star had run three red lights. Cumberbatch accused the other man of verbally abusing him, causing the cyclist to respond sarcastically, “Oh no, I verbally abused the guy who completely repeatedly broke the law.” Cumberbatch replied, “I did it once.” His accuser was apparently taken aback when he realized who he had confronted, but nevertheless continued to accuse him. In the meantime, the bike lane was blocked, and school children were passing by “awestruck,” witnesses said. Cumberbatch politely asked them to wait for photos, then posed with them after the other cyclist finally left. “Benedict still managed to charm everyone watching even though he was having a meltdown,” a witness told the Daily Mail. “They went at each other about five times.”