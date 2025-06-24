Hollywood Star Danny DeVito Almost Drowned Filming a TV Show
A new book about hit sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has revealed star Danny DeVito almost died on set. In the book, It’s (Almost) Always Sunny in Philadelphia: How Three Friends Spent $200 to Create the Longest-Running Live-Action Sitcom in History and Help Build a Network, author Kimberly Potts says DeVito, 80, nearly drowned filming a 2016 episode. In “The Gang Goes to Hell: Part Two,” the cast are on a cruise when they get trapped in a room with a water leak. Potts said, “They’re swimming, they keep rising to the top. And to shoot that scene, they were underwater.” As the water continued to rise, “At one point, Danny got accidentally kicked, I think, in the shoulder–close to his head. As I’ve been told, he nearly drowned. It certainly had everyone afraid he was in trouble.” After Devito–who plays Frank Reynolds in the show–was rescued, he remained “very frustrated” by the near-drowning. “He just quietly left, and the day was over for him,” Potts recalled. “So even he has a threshold for how far he’s willing to go.” The seventeenth season of the show, which launched in 2005, will premiere on July 9. Potts’ book drops July 1.