Hollywood Star Thirsts Over ‘Very Funny’ and ‘Genuine’ Trump

Dennis Quaid jumped at the opportunity to gush over President Donald Trump during a podcast appearance.

The 71-year-old Hollywood star called the president “approachable,” “very funny,” and “really genuine,” in an interview with evangelical pastor and podcaster Greg Laurie.

Quaid, who rose to fame in films like The Right Stuff and The Parent Trap and recently enjoyed a career resurgence with The Substance, described himself as a “common sense independent” before gushing over Trump.

Quaid rose to fame in films like 'The Right Stuff' and 'The Parent Trap.' Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

“He wouldn’t be president if he wasn’t genuine. The people who voted for him, they know that he has their best interests at heart, that he is a genuine person,” said Quaid, who has long been a fan of Trump and campaigned for him in 2024.

“I’ve never seen anybody with that kind of energy,” he continued. “People say that about me, but he’s really got a lot of energy.”

Quaid also lashed out at Hollywood during his The Greg Laurie Show interview, claiming it’s veered too far left.

The actor argued that being a Clinton Democrat in today’s Hollywood is the “same thing as being a neo-con, on the right side or whatever. What used to be, you can’t be anymore.”

Actor Dennis Quaid walks offstage after speaking at a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump on October 12, 2024 in Coachella, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images

As for himself, Quaid said, “I’m a common-sense independent myself. You know, I think I lean more conservative in my head.”

“But umm, I’m just for common sense,” he added.

Quaid, who portrayed President Ronald Reagan in the widely panned 2024 film Reagan, campaigned for Trump at a rally in California’s Coachella Valley in October 2024.

He called Trump “my favorite president of the 21st century,” while naming Reagan his favorite president of the 20th century and comparing the two Republican presidents.

“We were a nation in decline. That’s what they told us. Ronald Reagan came along and said, no, we’re not a nation in decline. We’re going there. And we followed him. The same with Trump. With President Trump. My favorite president of the 21st century,” he told the crowd.

The “common-sense independent” also said, “I’m here today to tell you that it’s time to pick a side.”