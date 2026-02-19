Trump, 79, Struggles To Keep Eyes Open at ‘Board of Peace’

President Donald Trump appeared to be struggling to stay awake as others spoke at his inaugural meeting of the so-called “Board of Peace.”

The president, 79, rambled for more than 45 minutes before taking a seat on stage Thursday as others addressed the group gathered in Washington, DC.

Cameras repeatedly caught Trump with his eyes closed as the event dragged on. The event kicked off at 9 a.m. ET, but just two hours into it, the president had his eyes shut.

It’s the latest in a series of public gatherings where the oldest president ever elected appeared to nod off in front of the cameras.

This story is developing and will be updated.