1
Diabetic Camper Survives in the Wilderness for Nine Days Without Insulin
AGAINST ALL ODDS
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.20.25 10:44AM EDT 
Diabetic Camper Survives in the Wilderness For Nine Days Without Insulin
A diabetic camper who went missing in the Australian outback survived for nine days without access to food or medication. Troy Milne, 61, got lost on while on a camping trip with his wife after leaving the campground to get supplies. He was spotted by surveillance footage several hours later at a nearby gas station looking confused and asking for directions, before vanishing once again after his Jeep bottomed out in a dense patch of bushland, leaving him stranded. Without access to insulin, Milne’s blood sugars dropped dangerously low and he soon began to suffer dehydration and disorientation. “I thought I was a dead duck in the water,” he told 9News. “My sugar level dropped. I would’ve gone into a coma. I just drank water from a creek.” For over a week, police co-ordinated a massive search across the vast outback of Gippland, Victoria, fearing the worst. But they finally located Milne after he lit a signal fire in a last ditch attempt to save himself, alerting the authorities to his location. “To be able to contact Troy’s family and give them the fantastic news was a wonderful result,” said Wellington Police Inspector Wayne Rothwell. Milne was transported to a hospital for treatment, thanking the paramedics who discovered him for saving his life.

Read it at People

2

Hollywood Star Reveals He Had to Get Stephen King’s Approval for Major Role

THE KING’S SEAL
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 10.20.25 10:42AM EDT 
Stephen King
GOOD MORNING AMERICA - Author of contemporary horror, Stephen King is a guest on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 11/2/15, airing on the Walt Disney Television Network. (Photo by Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Con

Hollywood star Glen Powell has opened up about having to seek out Stephen King’s approval before he was cast in the lead role of an upcoming adaptation of The Running Man. Edgar Wright, who’s directed the feature, had already approached Powell, but the pair had to wait on word from King before moving ahead. “Edgar offered me this movie, and I was like, ‘Yes.’ I’m like, ‘Let’s go…’ And then, like, later that night, [Edgar says], ‘By the way, like, you have to be approved by Stephen King. He’s gonna watch Hit Man tonight,” the actor told a panel at New York Comic Con, referring to his recent performance in the hit Netflix film. “And so I had to wait overnight for Stephen King to watch Hit Man and hope that I still had the role in the morning. It’s terrible.” It’s not the first time King’s retained rights on casting approval for movie adaptations of his book, with Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey reportedly waiting on his greenlight before they were confirmed for the 2017 adaptation of his novel series The Dark Tower.

Read it at Deadline

3
Police Reveal How 5-Year-Old Fell From Disney Cruise Ship
LUCKY ESCAPE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.20.25 10:37AM EDT 
The cruise ship "Disney Dream"
picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

The mother of a five-year-old girl who fell overboard on a Disney cruise ship told her daughter to pose for a picture in a porthole, Florida cops have claimed. The child fell from the Disney Dream cruise on July 29, plummeting 50 feet from the fourth deck. Her father jumped in 45 seconds later to save her. A Broward County Sheriff department report said the girl’s mother “offered for her daughter to take a picture in the porthole.” The report says it was here that the child lost her balance and fell. “[The mom] assumed the porthole had a window or plexiglass, and she thought that [her daughter] would be caught by the glass, but instead, she kept falling.” It states she “felt like there should be coverings on the windows,” and argued “Disney is responsible for what occurred.” Detective Christopher Favitta noted “I immediately saw that the window was open to the air, and did not have a covering. This act, facilitated by [the mother] placed the child in a life-threatening situation. As a result, the child fell from the ship and into the water, in an avoidable accident.” He recommended charges for “criminal culpable negligence.” Florida’s state attorney decided against prosecution, accordng to The Daily Mail. The Daily Beast has contacted Disney Cruise Line for comment.

Read it at The Daily Mail

4
Investigation Launched After Rail Conductor Killed by Train
MYSTERIOUS DEATH
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.20.25 10:29AM EDT 
NATIONAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: A BNSF Railway locomotive and train travels through an intersection at the National City Marine Terminal on April 26, 2025 in National City, California.
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

An investigation is now underway after a rail conductor was struck and killed by a train on Oct. 19 in Montana, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The conductor, whose name has not been released yet, worked for BNSF Railway which is “one of North America’s leading freight transportation companies,” according to the company. The man was hit in Columbus, Montana at about 9:40 a.m. Columbus Fire Rescue’s Assistant Chief Nick Jacobs said that emergency responders weren’t initially sure what had occurred, other than knowing that an individual was between two trains. He explained that there was a moving train on one track and a parked train on another track. “And the moving one struck him somehow,” Jacobs said. Officials from the NTSB and the Federal Railroad Administration were at the scene, according to Jacobs. All questions regarding the incident were being directed to the NTSB, according to a spokesperson for BNSF. Neither the NTSB or BNSF responded immediately to the Daily Beast’s request for comment, however, NTSB confirmed they were investigating the conductor’s death who was “struck by a passing train” via X.

Read it at The Independent

5
Tragic New Details Revealed in Plane Crash That Killed Grammy-Winning Songwriter
DEATH SPIRAL
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 10.20.25 9:58AM EDT 
Songwriter Brett James and Kenny Chesney.
Songwriter Brett James and Kenny Chesney. Rick Diamond/Getty Images for BMI

New details lay out how Grammy-winning songwriter Brett James crashed while trying a 360° turn to land his plane. James—who in 2020 was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and is best known for co-writing Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and Kenny Chesney’s “When the Sun Goes Down”—was killed on Sept. 18 when his Cirrus SR22T attempted to land at Macon County Airport in Franklin, North Carolina. People reported that investigators for the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) say James, 57, had requested a visual approach, then radioed that he would make a full turn to the runway. No further transmissions followed. Surveillance video showed the plane crossing the runway, banking into a descending left turn, then tightening into a spiral before impact in a field near Iotla Valley Elementary School. No signs of engine failure were found, according to the NTSB’s preliminary report, which also confirms the flight had come from John C. Tune Airport in Nashville. James’ wife, Melody Carole, 59, and her daughter, Meryl Wilson, 28, also died.

Read it at People

6
Former WWE Wrestling Champion Dead at 58
GONE TOO SOON
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 10.20.25 10:21AM EDT 
Wrestler Sir Mo, left, with Mabel, has died age 58.
WWE

Former WWE tag-team champion Sir Mo—real name Bobby Horne—died Sunday night aged 58. Horne’s brother, Gerald, told TMZ the ex-wrestler had spent weeks in a Texas hospital as kidney issues worsened, and doctors diagnosed him with pneumonia and a blood infection. Known to fans as one-half of Men on a Mission with partner Nelson Frazier—aka Mabel and Viscera—Horne signed with WWE in 1993 and captured the tag titles during their run the following year. Horne’s health battles had mounted in the past few months as he had battled kidney issues, which lead to him being recently hospitalized. Friends and fellow wrestlers shared updates from the ICU and tributes as news of his death spread Monday. He is survived by his wife, Denise Jones, who is currently listed as the owner of SOAR Wrestling.

Read it at TMZ

7
Jet Carrying 155 Skids Off Runway in Scary Emergency Landing
RUNWAY RUNAWAY
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 10.20.25 8:32AM EDT 
Published 10.20.25 7:53AM EDT 
Azerbaijan Airlines A320
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

An Airbus A320 carrying 155 people skidded off the runway after doubling back to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff in Russia. Azerbaijan Airlines Flight J2-020 ran off the tarmac at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport on Monday. It had been bound for Baku in Azerbaijan, but turned around after detecting a landing gear problem. Russia’s North-West Transport Prosecutor’s Office shared images of the plane parked on the grass next to evacuation equipment at one of Russia’s busiest airports. The incident caused flights to be delayed, The Moscow Times reports. Azerbaijan Airlines said a second plane was dispatched from Baku, roughly a four-hour flight away. The incident happened after two people were killed when a cargo plane collided with a ground vehicle in Hong Kong. Both vehicles ended up in shallow water, with the Boeing 747’s fuselage snapped, and the car submerged. Two people were killed in the accident. The cargo plane, flight EK9788, had flown in from Dubai. It veered off the runway during the crash, The Guardian reports. The plane was operated by Turkish freight carrier ACT Airlines on behalf of Emirates.

North-West Transport Prosecutor's Office
North-West Transport Prosecutor's Office
Read it at The Moscow Times

8
Woman Scores $100,000 Lottery Win Using ChatGPT
MACHINE EARNING
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.20.25 9:47AM EDT 
Tamy Carvey wins $100,00
Michigan Lottery

A woman has won $100,000 in a lottery using numbers selected for her by artificial intelligence. Tammy Carvey, 45, used ChatGPT to generate numbers at random for her entry into the Michigan Lottery Powerball game. It gave the Michigan woman four correct numbers, which secured her a $50,000 prize. She then doubled her money, having paid extra for the Power Play. Speaking to KARE 11 she said, “I asked ChatGPT for a set of Powerball numbers and those are the numbers I played. I only play Powerball when the jackpot gets up there and the jackpot was over $1 billion, so I bought a ticket.” Her win came as part of a $1.787 billion Powerball jackpot in September. Michigan Lottery, however, is adamant that her win is still entirely a matter of luck. “The results of all Lottery drawings are random and cannot be predicted by utilizing artificial intelligence or other number-generating tools,” it said per the New York Post. Carvey said, “My husband and I were in total disbelief.”

Read it at Michigan Lottery

9
Father and Daughters Killed During Plane Crash in Wilderness
CRASH LANDING
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.20.25 9:33AM EDT 
Father and Daughters Killed During Plane Crash in Wilderness
Father and Daughters Killed During Plane Crash in Wilderness Facebook

A father and his two daughters were killed on Friday after their plane crashed in the Montana wilderness. Pilot Mark Anderson, 62, was flying a small aircraft with his daughters Lainey, 22, and Ellie, 17, when their plane vanished from local flight radars, the Powell Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. A search was launched and the craft was found a day later with all three occupants pronounced dead at the scene. Sanders Aviation, where Lainey worked as a flight instructor, claimed in a Facebook post that the twin engine Aztec they had been flying developed engine problems shortly before going down. “Lainey was an exceptional and skilled aviator and a beloved flight instructor at our Jasper campus,” the group posted on Facebook. “She was dedicated to her craft and students. Her Sanders family will remember her with love and admiration. God Bless you and keep you, Lainey.” Anderson, also a flight instructor, was reportedly flying his daughters from Alabama to Montana where wife and mother Misty was planning on meeting the trio. “I cannot imagine what his wife Misty is experiencing right now, to lose her entire family at once, and I ask your prayers for her in this terribly tragic time,” a friend wrote on Facebook. “Mark, I am so thankful for the opportunity to spend time with you,” they added. “I’ll miss your smile, at least for now. Blue skies always, Brother. I hear the bell: You have your wings.”

Read it at New York Post

10
North Korean Soldier Makes Unusual Defection to the South
KOREA CHANGE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.20.25 5:57AM EDT 
North Korean people work on a military fence
Kim Hong-Ji/Kim Hong-Ji/REUTERS

A North Korean soldier has pulled off a highly unusual defection to South Korea across the land mine-riddled Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). The South Korean military said in a statement that he has been taken into custody, Reuters reported. There have been around 34,000 defections since the end of the Korean War in 1953, but few have crossed the lethal stretch of land directly. The soldier becomes the first person to do it in more than a year, when a staff sergeant escaped across the border in August 2024. Most people fleeing the isolationist dictatorship do so through the border with China, the Associated Press reports. Defectors trying to flee North Korea face sniper towers, landmines, and barbed wire. When a soldier tried to make a break for it in 2017, North Korean sentries fired more than three dozen bullets at them, forcing South Korean border guards to drag the injured soldier to their side.

Read it at The Associated Press

