Actor Jim Parsons has openly criticized the Trump administration for one of its latest decisions.

Last Friday, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline switched off the option for LGBTQ youth to press a button and speak to a specialized counselor, which had been in place since 2022.

In those three years, the 988 hotline has received over 16 million calls, texts and chats. Nearly 1.5 million of those were made by gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender youth, according to data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Actor Jim Parsons has slammed a Trump administration move. John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

In a statement announcing the service cut last month, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) said they will “no longer silo LGB+ youth services... to focus on serving all help seekers.”

Parsons, best known for starring in The Big Bang Theory, married Todd Spiewak in 2017.

While promoting a new documentary, Reclaiming the Flag, Parsons told MSNBC’s The Weekend on Sunday he was horrified by the Trump administration ending the specialized hotline.

“I think it’s quite literally criminal,” Parsons said. “It’s one of the kinds of decisions that you’re like, there’s no good reason for it. It doesn’t matter what reason you ever put towards it or say it’s the reason it’s happening, it’s never going to be justified.”

He added, “It is only hurtful and it feels like it’s only being done in order to make a point, we’re getting rid of this because we want to make sure certain people understand they’re not welcome here.”

Jim Parsons and husband Todd Spiewak. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Wisconsin Democrat Tammy Baldwin, who wrote the bipartisan legislation that funded the 988 hotline, said cutting services for LGBTQ youth was a political move.

“They have had relentless attacks on members of the LGBTQ community, particularly transgender individuals, transgender youth,” Baldwin told NPR. “In the face of those relentless political attacks on this very vulnerable community, to then cut off a lifeline is absolutely cruel.”

Reclaiming the Flag, which is airing on You Tube and was directed by Alexis Bittar, examines the LGBTQ community’s relationship with the American flag.

Bittar told MSNBC of the hotline cuts, “I just think it’s such an important tool for LGBTQ youth to be able to reach out and talk to someone on the other line.

Bittar added, “The messaging is, unless you live in a metropolitan area, is you’re not worthy in the eyes of God. You grow up feeling you don’t belong.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the NationalSuicidePrevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741