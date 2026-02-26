Hollywood Star Ordered to Rehab After Boozy Brawl
Shia LaBeouf is headed to court-ordered rehab after his Mardi Gras meltdown. A judge has ordered the 39-year-old actor to enroll in substance abuse treatment, undergo mandatory drug testing, and post a $100,000 bond following his arrest in New Orleans, according to People. LaBeouf was initially released without bail after allegedly assaulting a bartender and a patron at Royal Street Inn & R Bar during Bourbon Street festivities. But that didn’t last long. The actor was charged with two counts of simple battery, but Judge Simone Levine later reversed the initial release decision after details of LebBeouf’s use of homophobic slurs during the incident came to light. Witness Jeffrey “Damnit” Klein told People the actor was acting erratically—yelling, lunging at patrons, and throwing punches when confronted. He alleges LaBeouf struck him in the face while also hurling homophobic slurs, calling Damnit a “f---ing f----t.” A bartender was also reportedly hit during the chaos. Now viral video from the scene shows LaBeouf being taken away by paramedics.