Hollywood Star Pictured Partying with Jail Release Paperwork Post Arrest

Shia LaBeouf was back on the streets of New Orleans on Tuesday, hours after being charged with battery. Bystanders captured images of the star holding his paperwork for his jail release as he danced on the city’s famous Bourbon Street. LaBeouf, 39, was arrested on Tuesday after an altercation with two men outside of a bar in the French Quarter. The Transformers actor was removed from the establishment for aggressive behavior and got into a fight with two individuals outside. “Once removed from the building, the victim reported being struck by LaBeouf, who used his closed fists on the victim several times,” the police stated about the incident. LaBeouf left but returned shortly afterward and instigated another violent scuffle with the victim. People held down the embattled star, but let him go, after which he again assaulted the same individual and attacked another bystander. “LaBeouf was again held down until police arrived,” the police said. LaBeouf was taken to a hospital by paramedics for treatment and charged with two counts of simple battery. His next court appearance is on March 19. The former child actor has had a tumultuous relationship with sobriety, including a 2017 charge for intoxication and disorderly conduct.