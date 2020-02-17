Hollywood Sex Therapist Amie Harwick Plunges to Death, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

High-profile Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick—a former Playboy model who was once engaged to comedian Drew Carey—plunged to her death during a confrontation with an ex-boyfriend, the LAPD said.

Police arrested Gareth Pursehouse, 41, on suspicion of murder after Harwick, 37, was found gravely injured on the ground under a third-floor balcony at her Hollywood Hills home early Saturday. She later died at the hospital.

Harwick, 38, had recently “expressed fear” of 6-foot-4 Pursehouse, but a restraining order she obtained against him had expired, authorities said.

A statement from police said Harwick’s roommate told officers that Pursehouse had broken in and was assaulting her. The roommate jumped a wall to escape and run for help, and when cops arrived at the home, they found Harwick.

“The investigation revealed possible evidence of a struggle in the upstairs as well as forced entry to the residence,” the LAPD said. “A canvass of the area located further evidence of an intruder (suspect) entering the property and leaving after the murder.”

Harwick was the author of The New Sex Bible for Women and had appeared in the documentary Addicted to Sexting. She and Price Is Right host Carey reportedly got engaged in 2018 but split soon after.

Pursehouse, who works in the computer industry, was held in lieu of $2 million bail pending a court appearance.