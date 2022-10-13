Comedian Gets Chance to Torch Hitler Painting With a Flamethrower
ROGUES GALLERY
British comedian Jimmy Carr is set to front a new TV show in which a studio audience decides if he should destroy a series of artworks made by “problematic” creators—including Adolf Hitler. The 50-year-old comic was criticized in February for a joke in his Netflix special about the victims of the Holocaust, specifically saying “no one ever wants to talk about” the thousands of Gypsies murdered by the Nazis because “no one ever wants to talk about the positives.” His new show airing on the U.K.’s Channel 4 later this month, titled Art Trouble, purchased works by the likes of Hitler, convicted pedophile Rolf Harris, and Pablo Picasso. The idea for the show is to question whether art can be separated from the artist, before deciding if the works should be destroyed with a range of different tools, including a flamethrower. The network’s director of programming says works chosen to be spared will be “appropriately” disposed of.