Holocaust Survivor Dies in Texas on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Read it at Dallas Morning News
A Dallas man who survived the Holocaust—helping to save his brother and two cousins—died on Holocaust Remembrance Day at the age of 92. The Dallas Morning News reports that Tibor Jacob Grunberger, who was born in 1931, escaped a Budapest ghetto, along with a brother and cousin, by selling a gold watch that his father had given him before he was taken to his death in a concentration camp. The youths bought passage on a truck full of dead bodies and then hid in the basement of a bombed-out hotel. “He was a character,” Grunberger’s son, Glen, said. “He was a guy who could talk to just about anybody.”