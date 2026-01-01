‘Home Alone 2’ Cameo Actor Trashes ‘Totally Mediocre’ Clooney

Donald Trump, who spent nine seconds on screen playing himself in Home Alone 2, has claimed George Clooney is not “a movie star at all.”

Trump, 79, took aim at Clooney in a spree of angry New Year’s Eve posts on Truth Social.

The actor, whose movies have made over $3 billion at the box office, himself attacked the president this week.

In an interview with Variety, Clooney slammed ABC and CBS for both paying $16 million to Trump to settle lawsuits over broadcasts he had a problem with.

Clooney said ABC and CBS should have told Trump, ‘Go f--- yourself.’ Franco Origlia/Getty Images

“If CBS and ABC had challenged those lawsuits and said, ‘Go, f--- yourself, we wouldn’t be where we are in the country,” Clooney said in the new interview. “That’s simply the truth.”

In his bitter Trump Social post, Trump called Clooney and his wife Amal “two of the worst prognosticators of all time” and applauded the fact they became official French citizens this week.

“Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies,” Trump claimed. “He wasn’t a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics.”

Clooney’s most successful box office hits include Gravity, The Perfect Storm, Batman and Robin and the Ocean’s Eleven franchise.

He also wrote and starred in the Oscar-nominated 2005 drama Good Night, and Good Luck, which examines the real-life conflict between legendary CBS News journalist Ed McMurrow and Sen. Joseph McCarthy.

Clooney complained that CBS News' new editor in chief, Bari Weiss, was "dismantling" the news organization. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Clooney has received eight Academy Award nominations, winning best supporting actor for Syriana, as well as being nominated for Michael Clayton, Up in the Air and The Descendants.

Trump has played himself in bit parts in the movies 54, Zoolander, Celebrity and Home Alone 2. He also appeared in an episode of Sex and the City called “The Man, the Myth, the Viagra.”

As well as Trump, Clooney also called out CBS News’ new editor in chief, Bari Weiss, who has been bowing down to the president.

Earlier this month 60 Minutes pulled a story on the Salvadoran megaprison CECOT three hours before it was due to air.

Weiss mocked the Clooneys for their decision to take French citizenship. Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Sharyn Alfonsi, the correspondent who reported the segment, wrote a memo that said she and her producer had asked Weiss for a call to discuss her decision to “spike” the story, but that Weiss “did not afford us that courtesy/opportunity.”

“Bari Weiss is dismantling CBS News as we speak,” Clooney said. “Am I worried about film studios? Sure. It’s my business, but my primary loyalty is to my country. I’m much more worried about how we inform ourselves and how we’re going to discern reality without a functioning press.”

In her cringeworthy reply, Weiss referenced the Clooneys’ new French citizenship.

Donald Trump was honored in 2007 with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his multiple movie appearances. M. Tran/FilmMagic

“Bonjour, Mr. Clooney! Big fan of your work. It sounds like you’d like to learn more about ours,” Weiss said in a statement to the New York Post on Tuesday.