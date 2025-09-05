Home Alone’ Star: John Candy Knew My Dad Was a ‘Monster’
Macaulay Culkin, 45, opened up about seeing the late John Candy as a “paternal” presence in Colin Hanks’ new documentary, John Candy: I Like Me. The Home Alone actor starred alongside Candy in the 1989 comedy film Uncle Buck when he was around nine years old. “I remember John caring when not a lot of people did,” Culkin recalled in the documentary, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, Sept. 4. Over the years, Culkin has been open about his adverse relationship with his father, Christopher “Kit” Culkin, 80. “He beat our spirits down,” the actor told New York Magazine in 2001. Earlier this year, Macaulay Culkin appeared on the Sibling Revelry podcast with Kate and Oliver Hudson, where he revealed that he hasn’t spoken to his father in nearly thirty years. In the documentary—a tribute to Candy, who died of a heart attack at 43 and also appeared with Culkin in 1990’s Home Alone—the former child star describes his father as a “monster,” but remembers Candy as someone who was “looking out for him.” John Candy: I Like Me is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on October 10.