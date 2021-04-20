Black Religious Leaders Urge Home Depot Boycott Over Georgia Voting Law
NAILED
On Tuesday, a coalition of Black religious leaders representing more than 1,000 churches in Georgia called for a boycott of Home Depot, citing the home-improvement giant’s silence on the state’s new voting law. “We don’t believe this is simply a political matter,” said boycott leader Bishop Reginald T. Jackson. “This is a matter that deals with securing the future of democracy.” Other major employers in Georgia, including Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines, have spoken out against the law, which critics say amounts to voter suppression. Home Depot, in contrast, released a statement saying only that it believes elections should be “accessible, fair, and secure.” This move is a departure for Democrats and civil-rights leaders in the state, who have traditionally avoided boycotts as they say it hurts workers.