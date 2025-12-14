Home Depot Crime Ring Made Off With More Than $2 Million in Goods
An organized theft ring targeting hundreds of Home Depot stores across nine states has been busted by authorities. The Queens, New York-based group of thieves, dubbed “Operation Self Checkout,” consisted of 13 members and stole $2.2 million in merchandise, said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and New York Governor Kathy Hochul in a press release on Thursday. There have been more than 300 documented thefts at 128 different Home Depot stores, according to the statement. Police have recovered merchandise valued at $1.5 million, which officials said will likely increase as investigators sort through the recovered items. The ring was allegedly led by Armando Diaz, 52, and would meet at 5:30 a.m. every day to plan each “hit,” officials said. They were active for “years,” pulling in anywhere from $1,800 to $35,000 each day, according to officials and Katz. Three or four members would allegedly communicate with Diaz using earbuds and hide targeted items in trash bins and carts to exit the store with them, Katz and officials said. They would then resell the items, with air conditioners being among the most “common items stolen” by them, officials said. Eleven of the members were arraigned on Wednesday, with one remaining at large and another “will be arraigned at a later date,” officials said.