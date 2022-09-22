The Viral 12-Foot Home Depot Skeleton is Sold Out, but These Halloween Decorations Have the Same Wow Factor

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Unless you marked the date on your calendar, it’s unlikely you snagged the famous 12-foot Home Depot Skeleton—appropriately called Skelly—this past July during their Halloween pre-sale. Indeed, the ever-popular, social media-famous skeleton has become a giant hit these past few years, selling out months before Halloween.

While you might be heartbroken by the fact that your yard isn’t adorned with this mega-tall bony figure with glowing eyes, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on all the decorating fun this fall season. There is a plethora of great, in-stock Halloween decorations still out there, whether you’re looking for a great Home Depot skeleton dupe or a piece that commands as much admiration and attention as Skelly himself.

Here are our picks for the best Halloween decorations you can still snag before October creeps up on you too soon!

Seasonal Visions Towering 8-Foot Skeleton If you want an in-stock skeleton that is as close a dupe as you’ll ever find to the 12-foot skeleton—glowing eyes and all—look no further than Best Buy’s 8-foot skeleton from Seasonal Visions International. Though he is four feet shorter than the sold-out Home Depot skeleton, this lively dupe actually talks in very appropriate Halloween lingo (unlike Skelly) and has a movable jaw. He’s a great conversation piece to keep under cover outdoors or even bring inside to join a lively Halloween party. You’ll struggle to put him up at the end of the season, and that’s totally understandable! He’s quite loveable, bones and all. Buy at Best Buy $ 275 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Haunted Living 8.5-ft Lighted Animatronic Reaper Not only do you get impressive height with Lowe’s 8.5-Foot Lighted Animatronic Reaper, you also get full-on conversations. The tall, talkative animatronic reaper with glowing eyes is a great statement piece in your house or under a covered porch and is certain to intimidate even the bravest of trick-or-treaters, but it’s all in good fun. He’ll quickly become one of your favorite Halloween staples, and you’ll hesitate to store him away in the garage for all those long months. Buy at Lowe's $ 180 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Animated Dueling Banjo Skeletons While the 12-foot Skeleton has the height, these adorable Animated Dueling Banjo Skeletons from Walmart deliver on the jovial fun. Dressed in plaid shirts, burlap hats, and blue-jean attire, these musical skeletons engage in some witty banter before playing some lively banjo tunes. You’ll find it hard to sit still once the music starts, and with the way their skeleton fingers strum across those two banjos, you’ll struggle to realize it’s all animatronic. Buy at Walmart $ 170 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Haunted Living 7-ft Lighted Animatronic Dapper Skeleton If you prefer your Halloween skeletons to be dressed in their season’s finest, look no further than Lowe’s 7-Ft Lighted Animatronic Dapper Skeleton. Costumed with a suit, bow tie, top hat, and wingtip shoes, this handsome, well-dressed skeleton has LED-lit eyes, a moveable jaw, and an arm that takes his hat on and off with each clever saying—there are five sayings total. He’s sure to be a stand-out piece at any party or get-together you host this fall. And he’s ever the gentleman! Buy at Lowe's $ 155 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Spirit Halloween 6 Ft Bog Zombie Animatronic Spirit Halloween isn’t just a pop-up shop to grab last-minute Halloween costumes. The seasonal store also carries an impressive line-up of outdoor Halloween decorations, with an abundance of those that inspire a fright. There’s the talkative 6-Foot Grim Animatronic skeleton pictured above, and the 6-Foot Buzzsaw Animatronic, but if you’re looking for an entertaining piece that will stand out and impress as much as the 12-foot Home Depot skeleton, look no further than the 6-Foot Bog Zombie Animatronic. The scary figure with light-up eyes sways slowly from side to side with his stained teeth and gums on display, making terrifying zombie noises that will even have the grown-ups wondering if it’s real. You won’t want to cross paths with this bog zombie! Buy at Spirit Halloween $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

12 ft Animated Hovering Witch Halloween Animatroni While Home Depot’s 12-foot skeleton may have been its most famous Halloween decoration, the home improvement company has definitely upped the ante this year with the debut of several new towering outdoor decor figures. There is the impressive 12-Foot Animated Hovering Witch (pictured above), which inspires the same spectatorship as the 12-foot skeleton; the spooky 15-Foot Towering Phantom, a frightening figure that’s even taller than Skelly; and our personal favorite, the 9.5 Foot Animated Immortal Werewolf. Much like the 12-foot skeleton, this animatronic werewolf draws visitors to your yard in the days leading up to and after Halloween. The snarling, motion-activated figure with glowing LCD eyes has incredible detail throughout, from the worn buffalo plaid shirt down to the yellow, sharp fangs and massive paws. His darting eyes are amazing, and once you see him tilt his head back to howl, you’ll be afraid to wander out of the house, and we can’t say we blame you! But he’s truly a friendly dog, despite appearances. Buy at Home Depot $ 300 Free Shipping | Free Returns

