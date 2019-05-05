CINCO CINCO
Apt2B’s Sale Gets You 55% Off All Home Goods on Clearance
For just a few days longer, Apt2B is offering up 55% off hundreds of its trendy and stylish home goods and furniture on clearance, from sofas and chairs to general decor and bedroom essentials. The CINCO CINCO Sale, which ends Tuesday, includes best sellers and some of them really stand out as great options to help elevate your home experience this spring, whether in style or function. This Malcolm Swivel Ottoman is down to $247 and could take your lazy Sunday reading to a whole new level of comfort, not to mention look great in any living room. Side table lovers will find some unique finds, like Kingston’s set of two side tables constructed of fir wood and bamboo with distressed metal drawer pulls. You can get both for $268 right now. The Vela Table Lamp is down to $134, its iron and brass materials complementing a sleek and slender design. And if you’ve been looking for a good excuse to fluff up your life, a set of these two Ophelia shag pillows in a cloudy white is going for $88 now. Whether you’re looking for small additions that make a big change or bigger upgrade for the long haul, this Apt2B 55% off clearance sale is a perfect reason to get going and save while you’re at it. The sale ends Tuesday night so best not 2B slow on this one.
