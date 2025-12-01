‘Home Improvement’ Star Arrested for Sixth Time in Five Years
Former Home Improvement child star, Zachery Ty Bryan, has been arrested for the sixth time in five years. Bryan, 44, played eldest child Brad Taylor on the hit TV show featuring Tim Allen between 1991 and 1999. He was arrested in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday after allegedly violating his probation that was tied to a domestic violence conviction he received earlier this year involving his fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright. Cartwright is the mother of three of his seven children. Cartwright was also arrested at the same time, according to People reported, citing jail reports. She was charged with driving under the influence, three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of attempted first-degree assault. In October 2020, Bryan was held on charges including felony strangulation and misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault after an argument with Cartwright. He pleaded guilty to menacing and fourth-degree assault and was sentenced to three years of bench probation. In July 2023, he was arrested for domestic assault, fourth-degree robbery and harassment. Then in 2024, Bryan was arrested on DUI charges twice, first in February and again in October. Bryan was arrested in January this year and charged with second-degree domestic violence against Cartwright. Bryan is now being held without bail at Lane County Jail, and is scheduled to be released on Wednesday. Since retiring from acting in 2009, Bryan’s only role has been appearing in Netflix’s The Guardians of Justice in 2022.