County Official’s Home Searched in Vegas Journalist’s Mysterious Slaying

A county official was the target of a search warrant on Wednesday morning in connection with the death of a slain journalist he had previously accused of conducting a “smear” campaign against him, authorities say.

These details emerged Wednesday morning, after colleagues of the slain Jeff German, an investigative reporter at the Las Vegas Review-Journal, witnessed cops arrive at the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles.

Detectives at the scene confirmed the search was related to the slaying of German, the Review-Journal reported. Telles, a 45-year-old Democrat who oversees the securing of estates of people who’ve died, has not been arrested or charged with any crime.

Cops have not released a motive behind German’s slaying. They said the 69-year-old was found dead outside his home on Friday, fatally stabbed in an “altercation” they believe took place the day before.

A suspect was not immediately named, but detectives have released grainy pics of someone in a straw hat, gloves, and an orange long-sleeved shirt they believe to be involved. Police also described a vehicle of interest—a 2007 to 2014 red or maroon GMC Yukon Denali with chrome handles and a sunroof.

Reporters from the Review-Journal staked out Telles’ home this week, claiming to have spotted him in his driveway with an SUV that matched the one described by police on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, the car was towed just after noon.

Cops would not offer additional details to The Daily Beast on Wednesday when reached by phone.

Telles was not shy about publicly declaring his hatred for the late reporter, and had just been defeated in a re-election primary race, for which he blamed German.

Most of Telles’ vitriol stemmed from a series of stories published by the Review-Journal this summer that claimed he was an abusive boss who had an inappropriate relationship with another county official at work.

To get the story, German spoke with people who worked under Telles, who described him as a hostile boss that played favorites. These workers also claimed Telles’ mistress, once a subordinate, was now the county’s estate coordinator, Roberta Lee-Kennett.

Workers said they took a video of Lee-Kennett and Telles, who is married with kids, hanging in the back of his car at work, the Review-Journal reported.

Telles, 45, denied each accusation. The last story published by German about Telles was to announce that he’d conceded in the primary race, having placed third.

With his days as a county official numbered after his defeat in June, Telles took to Twitter and his website to vent his anger toward German, while claiming Lee-Kennett wasn’t a mistress, but someone he “could lean on” while trying to change his office’s atmosphere.

One tweet from Telles accused the German of preparing “lying smear piece #4.”

“I think he’s mad that I haven’t crawled into a hole and died,” read another tweet.

In a rambling post on his former campaign website, labeled as “THE TRUTH,” Telles alleged German cost him the election along with the “rightwing” Review-Journal.

“You may believe that I betrayed your trust,” Telles wrote. ”You may believe I am not the man that I have always portrayed myself to be. Some of you may not know all the good work that I have done for Las Vegas. I hope by the end of this page you will see what I know to be true. The article was false.”

Telles could not be reached for comment by The Daily Beast through messages on Facebook, LinkedIn, and text. He did not answer at a number listed in his name.

After his defeat in June, Telles posted that he would return to practicing probate law.

The executive editor at the Review-Journal said German never communicated any concerns about his personal safety or threats made against him.

“The Review-Journal family is devastated to lose Jeff,” Executive Editor Glen Cook said in a statement. “He was the gold standard of the news business. It’s hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without his many years of shining a bright light on dark places.”

Benjamin Donlon, a former candidate for Nevada Assembly, told The Daily Beast that he was not shocked by the news of Telles’ search warrant, saying, “it seems like everyone that gets on the wrong side of Telles has some trouble.”

“Telles is a piece of work,” he added.

Donlon, like German, has also been on the receiving end of Telles’ public wrath, as he was accused of posing as an employee of the office in estate cases. The failed Republican candidate for the Assembly District 16 denied those allegations, insisting he works for a company that works with attorneys to find heirs for estates to see if they need representation.

Telles’ office is responsible for securing the property of recently deceased residents and searching for next of kin.

Currently at the county public administrator’s website is a banner that reads: “Please be aware that a man named Benjamin Donlon has been contacting families of deceased people. He has been claiming that he is a representative of this office. Benjamin Donlon is not, and has never been, an employee of the Clark County Public Administrator.”

For his party, Donlon believes that banner is still on the county website because Telles has been “a bit preoccupied” after his re-election loss. He added that while he did not know German, he knew the reporter had an “excellent reputation in town.”