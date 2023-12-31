Maine Election Official Says Home Swatted After Trump Ballot Decision

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said her home was swatted on Friday night, just one day after she booted Donald Trump from the state primary ballot under the 14th Amendment.

In a social media post, Bellows said she and her husband “were not home yesterday when threats escalated, and our home address was posted online. It was a good thing because our home was swatted last night.”

Earlier that day, the former president had posted her Maine.gov profile to his Truth Social account. Bellows later called for “those whom you influence to de-escalate the rhetoric” that led to the incident at her home.

Trump did not condemn the swatting and has continued to air clips trashing Bellows.

“This behavior is unacceptable,” Bellows said in her post. “The non-stop threatening communications the people who work for me endured all day yesterday is unacceptable,” she said, adding that “swatting incidents have resulted in casualties although thankfully this one did not.”

Earlier that night Bellows detailed a litany of threats she had received in the wake of the decision.

“I am so grateful to have such an amazing team of employees at the Department of Secretary of State,” she wrote to social media. “Brandon and I are grateful for incredible, dedicated support from law enforcement in this time.”