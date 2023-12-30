Maine Election Official Reports ‘Truly Unacceptable’ Threats After Trump Ruling

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Friday that after removing Donald Trump from her state’s 2024 primary ballot, her office has received “truly unacceptable” threatening messages.

As was the case when the Colorado Supreme Court did the same earlier this month, supporters of the indicted former president apparently just can’t stop harassing public officials, with Bellows being the latest target.

On CNN’s The Situation Room, Bellows was asked how she felt about some of Trump’s supporters in right-wing media sharing photos of her with President Joe Biden, as well as a post about her by Trump himself.

“Obviously, we do know you are a Democrat. That’s not surprising,” anchor Kaitlan Collins said of her past pictures with Biden. “But you saw Trump himself sharing on social media ways to contact your office—the information to contact your office. I wonder, given the position that you’re in and the decision you have made, if you have concerns for your safety since making this decision?”

Bellows said she anticipated potential threats, but was determined to not let that change her ruling.

“I really appreciate law enforcement and the people around me who have been incredibly supportive of my safety and security,” she said. “My safety and security is important. So is the safety and security of everyone who works with me. And we have received threatening communications. Those are unacceptable.”

“But regardless, my consideration in this proceeding is to adhere to the process. We are a nation of laws. Maine law required me to hold a hearing and issue a decision, and now it goes to the superior court, and I will uphold the ruling of the courts. That is the process that we are due,” she continued. “And again, looking at the evidence and the events of January 6, it was an insurrection because people attacked not only the Capitol, but also that process of the peaceful transfer of power.”

In her ruling, Bellows found Trump ineligible for a second term under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits those who have engaged in insurrection from holding office.

When asked again about the nature of the threats she has received, Bellows said she is concerned about the safety of “people I love, people around me, and people who are charged with protecting me and working alongside me.”

“That being said, we are a nation of laws, and that’s what’s really important,” she added. “So I have been laser-focused on that obligation to uphold the Constitution.”