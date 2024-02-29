Home of Longtime Aide to NYC Mayor Has House Raided by FBI: Report
The home of Winnie Greco, a top aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, had her Bronx home raided by the FBI on Thursday, the New York Post reported, citing a police source. It remains unclear what the raid was regarding and if Greco was the feds’ target or not. Greco has been under fire as of late, being the subject of a probe by the city after she was accused of leveraging her role in Adams’ administration for personal gain, promising a volunteer a City Hall job if he agreed to help renovate her kitchen. The FBI told The City that it “carried out law enforcement activity” at Greco’s home, which she recently purchased. Greco is on the city’s payroll on a salary exceeding $100,000 a year as an Asian affairs liaison to the mayor. Adams’ office said, effective Thursday, that Greco was placed on leave from her job. Greco has been an advisor to Adams for more than a decade, helping him win an election to become the Brooklyn borough’s president in 2013. More recently, she was said to have been integral in raising hundreds of thousands of dollars in Adams’ last two mayoral campaigns.