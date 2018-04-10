Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert Resigns

CHEAT SHEET
President Donald Trump’s homeland security adviser, Tom Bossert, is resigning, according to the White House. “The President is grateful for Tom’s commitment to the safety and security of our great country,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. “Tom led the White House’s efforts to protect the homeland from terrorist threats, strengthen our cyber defenses, and respond to an unprecedented series of natural disasters. President Trump thanks him for his patriotic service and wishes him well.” He is reportedly leaving “at the request of new National Security Adviser John Bolton,” according to Bloomberg. Bossert recently defended Trump’s decision to send National Guard troops to the Mexican border.