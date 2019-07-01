CHEAT SHEET
Conditions at El Paso Border Station So Bad Agents Are Drinking and Arming Themselves
Conditions at an El Paso border station are so bad that agents are drinking heavily and arming themselves against possible riots, the government’s own internal watchdog warned as far back as May, giving the lie to Friday’s claim by a top Trump administration official that reports of poor conditions were “unsubstantiated.” The internal report by the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general said that only four showers at the Texas site were available for 756 immigrants, half of the immigrants were being held outside, and that a cell meant for a maximum of 35 people held 155 adult males, with only one toilet and sink. The cell was so crowded the men could not lie down to sleep. Temperatures in the cells reached over 80 degrees, the report said. Border facilities were “seeing more drinking, domestic violence, and financial problems among their agents,” the report said. The unnamed El Paso facility did have formula and baby food for children, but did not have soft mats for them to sleep on or clean clothing. DHS Acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan said Friday that news stories of poor conditions for children at a border station in the El Paso sector were “unsubstantiated.”