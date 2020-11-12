Homeland Security Hits Back at Trump’s Election Conspiracies: ‘Most Secure Election in American History’

Read it at CISA.gov
The Department of Homeland Security hit back at President Donald Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud and election rigging in a strongly worded statement Thursday. “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. … There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” said the statement issued by the department’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The press release was issued on behalf of its Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council (GCC) Executive Committee. CISA’s director, Chris Krebs, has told associates that he expects to be fired for going against Trump’s claims.