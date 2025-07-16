Kristi Noem Considers No More Liquid Limits at Airports

Cheat Sheet
1
Reality Star Leaves ‘The Valley’ to Focus on His Sobriety
REALITY BITES
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.16.25 3:12PM EDT 
Jax Taylor announced that he's leaving "The Valley" to focus on his sobriety, mental health, and coparenting his son.
Jax Taylor announced that he's leaving "The Valley" to focus on his sobriety, mental health, and coparenting his son.

Jax Taylor will officially be stepping away from The Valley amid his struggle with sobriety. The Bravo reality TV star, 46, announced his decision to leave Wednesday, much to the surprise of his co-stars. “After an incredibly challenging year and many honest conversations with my team and producers, I’ll be stepping away from the next season of The Valley,” he said in a statement. “Right now, my focus needs to be on my sobriety, my mental health, and coparenting. Taking this time is necessary for me to become the best version of myself—especially for our son, Cruz,” he added. A source told People that Taylor’s The Valley cast mates were “absolutely blindsided by this news.” “They were not given any advance notifications about his exit,” the source said, noting that “this is a huge surprise.” While on The Valley, the Vanderpump Rules alum split with his wife Brittany Cartwright, with whom he shares four-year-old son Cruz, and spent the beginning of Season 2 in rehab for alcohol and cocaine issues. Cartwright told People in April that Taylor would be “so aggressive and horrible” to her during his “come downs.” She ultimately filed for divorce before he returned from rehab and had the “chance to pull me back in.”

Read it at People

2
Nepo Baby Actress, 52, Roasted for ‘Classist’ Caviar Comments
PRINCESS DIARIES
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.16.25 3:12PM EDT 
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt
Gwyneth Paltrow said a different upbringing from her ex-Brad Pitt meant she had to teach him about types of caviar.

Actress-turned Goop guru Gwyneth Paltrow, 52, is known for her sometimes unorthodox opinions on food, but she knows her caviar—at least according to an excerpt from the upcoming biography, Gwyneth, written by Amy Odell. In an excerpt obtained by People, the actress’ “very different” is highlighted as a point of friction in her relationship with her famous ex, Brad Pitt, who was raised in Missouri by a trucking father and a school counselor mother. Paltrow, born to movie producer Bruce Paltrow and actress Blythe Danner, dated Pitt seriously for three years before they broke off their engagement in 1997. “When we go to restaurants and order caviar, I have to say to Brad, ‘This is beluga and this is osetra,’” Paltrow reportedly told an interviewer. While filming the 1996 film Emma, Paltrow also reportedly admitted to developing feelings for co-star Hugh Grant, who was then in a relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley. Paltrow characterized her relationship with Pitt as fraught with jealousy, recalling that she told her friend Kevyn Aucoin that the Fight Club actor seemed “threatened by her success and all the attention she received.” Reddit users erupted in anger at Paltrow’s perceived pretension. “Classic classist snob with no taste, no humor,” one commentator wrote.

Excerpts from Gwyneth Paltrow's new biography discuss her relationships with Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck, Winona Ryder, and Madonna
byu/artbasiI inFauxmoi
Read it at People

3

Kristi Noem Considers No More Liquid Limits at Airports

3-1-1 DONE
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.16.25 3:18PM EDT 
Published 07.16.25 2:47PM EDT 
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem at the Hill Nation Summit on July 16.
“The day I walked in the door, I started questioning everything TSA does,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said. Kevin Dietsch/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Wednesday that she is thinking of abandoning the Transportation Security Administration’s longtime liquid limit rule on the heels of the agency lifting its “shoes off” rule— which was implemented in 2006 following the 2001 attempted “shoe bomber” attack. “The day I walked in the door, I started questioning everything TSA does,” Noem told The Hill. The current regulation for liquids, aerosols and gels, famously referred to as the “3-1-1 rule,” requires passengers to limit each container to 3.4 millimeters that fit in one quart-sized resealable bag for carry-ons. Noem shared that she wants to get rid of the rule to streamline the airport security process, envisioning a future where each passenger will take only 60 seconds to get to their gate. To accomplish this, Noem said she is looking to improve the scanning technology used by airports. “It’s not certainly anything we’ll be announcing in the next week or two, but we’re working to see what we can do to make the traveling experience much better and more hospitable for individuals, but also still keep safety standards,” Noem told The Hill.

Read it at New York Post

4
Expectant Mother Flamed After Choosing Bizarre Baby Name
GOOD LUCK BABE
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.16.25 1:31PM EDT 
Published 07.16.25 1:26PM EDT 
Baby booties on a clothesline.
Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Along with the many other hazards of parenting, there comes the challenge of finding a name that is both original and rolls off the tongue. Well-meaning parents have been known to make mistakes and set their child up for a lifetime of ridicule, as Johnny Cash crooned about in his song “A Boy Named Sue.” Celebrities have been known to get particularly creative (X æ a-xii Musk, Apple Martin, Prince Michael II “Blanket” Jackson, etc.). But what if you met someone named after petroleum jelly? A post went viral on Reddit when a user shared a screenshot of a conversation with their pregnant cousin, who finally settled on a baby name. The top contender, “Serena,” was ultimately displaced by “Vaselinea” because it sounded more “elegant.” Users expressed concern that the child will be a victim of bullying. “High school is gonna be real rough lol,” one commenter replied. Luckily, many have shown their mettle despite being poorly named. Ima Hogg was one of the most respected women in Texas in the 20th century. At least young Vaselinea will know how to seal open wounds if she gets into any scrapes with schoolyard bullies.

one of my older cousins sent this to me…im sorry but Vaselinea??
byu/__misaki__ intragedeigh
Read it at Daily Mail

5
Actress Reveals Cancer Diagnosis as Reason for Bejeweled Face
DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.16.25 12:48PM EDT 
Actress Carrie Preston opens up about reason why she is sporting a bejeweled face on the Busy This Week podcast.
Actress Carrie Preston opens up about reason why she is sporting a bejeweled face on the Busy This Week podcast. Screenshot: Busy This Week/YouTube

Actress Carrie Preston’s face was adorned with a strip of sparkling gems when she showed up for her interview on Busy Philipps’ Busy This Week podcast. There to promote the season 2 finale of her hit CBS show Elsbeth, Preston told Phillips that the jewels were there to cover up a mole she removed that tested positive for basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer. “I was shocked and a little ashamed,” Preston said about the ordeal. “I thought, ‘What did I do wrong?’” But Preston said her co-stars in the show this season, including actresses Mary Louise Parker, Retta and Alyssa Milano, took action with support. “Parker was like, ‘My friend just did that. Let me get on the phone.’ Within 5 minutes, I was talking to a doctor’s office,” Preston said. “I had an appointment for the following week.” Preston said she was left with a small blemish under her cheek after surgery to remove the mole. “Right now I have a scar that’s healing under here. So, I have to wear these silicone scar strips,” she explained. “So, I was like, ‘if I’m going to wear something on my face, I’m going to make it fashion.’ I’m basically just wearing what the kids wear to raves on my face.”

Read it at People

6
‘Hijacked’ Plane’s Crazy Maneuvers Cause Shutdown at International Airport
PLANE CRAZY
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 07.16.25 12:42PM EDT 
A general view of Victoria International Airport amid conflicting rumours about the plans of Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, who has gone back to Canada to be with their son Archie, in Sidney, British Columbia, Canada January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Light
Kevin Light/REUTERS

A stolen light aircraft caused a shutdown at one of Canada’s busiest airports when it encroached onto the runway and performed wild maneuvers on Tuesday. The Cessna 172, which is used for flight training, took off from Victoria International Airport, near Victoria, British Columbia, and flew 40 miles north to Vancouver International Airport and started circling the runway. “We do have an aircraft that has been hijacked and is in the vicinity of the airport,” a tower controller was heard saying over the ATC comms system, according to a recording from the website LiveATC.net. “Just in case anything starts heading toward you have the ability to move at your discretion.” The “rogue 172” caused a WestJet Airlines Boeing 737 to abort its landing. “He was doing quite a radical turn at low altitude,” witness Paul Heeney, told CBC. “I went wow, I wonder if he is in trouble.” The plane eventually safely landed, and police immediately surrounded it. The suspect, who was arrested, was the only one on board. Nine planes were diverted to other airports and aircraft was blocked from arriving at Victoria International for almost 40 minutes.

 

Read it at CNN

7
Get Access to Our Most Obsessable Newsletter By Becoming a Subscriber Today
STAY IN THE LOOP
The Daily Beast
Published 07.16.25 11:52AM EDT 
An Edison light bulb with the words The Daily Beast's Obsessed inside of it. On the left of the light bulb is a light pink hue. On the right of the light bulb is a light blue hue.
The Daily Beast/Getty

The Daily Beast’s Obsessed’s newsletter, penned by our resident entertainment guru Kevin Fallon, is a once-a-week love letter to the weirdest, wildest, and WTF-est moments in pop culture. Come for Kevin’s must-sees and hard-skips; stay–and return each week–for his sharp commentary on everything shaping the pop-culture zeitgeist.

Like any good movie, there’s a plot twist: the Obsessed newsletter is only available to active Daily Beast subscribers. With summer film festivals and fall TV show debuts, you really should join now. Click here to subscribe to the Daily Beast today and gain immediate access to the Daily Beast’s Obsessed newsletter.

8
NFL Star Dies With Family Donating His Brain to CTE Research
A TRUE CHAMPION
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.16.25 11:28AM EDT 
Roger Shoals with NFL teammates.
Ira Gay Sealy/Denver Post via Getty Images

Former NFL champion Roger Shoals died at age 86 due to complications from pneumonia. His obituary reported that he “passed away peacefully surrounded by family.” The Cleveland Browns drafted Shoals in the 16th round of the NFL Draft in 1961, and the Baltimore native went on to play nine seasons in the league. Shoals helped lead the Browns to the NFL championship in 1964, starting at left tackle. During that championship run with the Browns, he blocked for future Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown, who broke the single-season rushing record with 1,863 yards. The game took a toll on Shoals’ health, however, with the lineman suffering long-term back and shoulder pain. Shoals’ family has decided to donate his brain to Boston University’s research center on chronic traumatic encephalopathy—the degenerative brain condition that researchers have documented in the brains of over 300 former pro football players. CTE can only be confirmed after death, but Shoals was part of a 2013 lawsuit against the NFL that resulted in a $765 million settlement with hundreds of former players who suffered head trauma while playing. His family requested that donations to the BU CTE Center be made in Shoals’ memory.

Read it at The Sun

9
Dax Shepard Posts Nude Picture of Wife Kristen Bell to Celebrate Her Emmy Nomination
🔔🍑‼️
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 07.16.25 6:55AM EDT 
Published 07.16.25 6:34AM EDT 
In his congratulatory Instagram post, Shepard, 50, celebrated the nod by posting an image of Bell in a downward dog yoga pose, wearing only knee-high socks.
Dax Shepard/Instagram

Dax Shepard has posted a peculiar nude snap of his wife Kristen Bell to celebrate her Emmy nomination. Bell, 44, was nominated in the category of Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Joanne in Nobody Wants This. In his congratulatory Instagram post, Shepard, 50, celebrated the nod by posting a lightly censored image of Bell in a downward dog yoga pose, wearing only knee-high socks. “People might not know everything that happens behind the scenes in order to create an Emmy nominated performance like Kristen’s,” the actor turned podcaster‘s caption read. “This may or may not have been a part of her training, but it felt right. CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!” Gwyneth Paltrow responded to the eye-popping post, writing: “Oh my God, Dax.” Actress Nina Dobrev added: “Hahahaha yesssss go girl ! 🍑 suns out buns out for that Emmy!!!" Bell reposted the image to her Instagram Stories. Shepard met the actress at a dinner party back in 2007, and they got engaged three years later. They tied the knot in late 2013. The pair have two daughters, Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 9.

In his congratulatory Instagram post, Shepard, 50, celebrated the nod by posting an image of Bell in a downward dog yoga pose, wearing only knee-high socks.
Dax Shepard posted this photo on his Instagram account along with a congratulatory message for his wife, Kristen Bell. Dax Shepard/Instagram
Read it at People

10
U.S. Terror Group Takes Credit for Assassinating Ukrainian Colonel
NEW JERSEY NAZIS
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.16.25 10:34AM EDT 
U.S. Terror Group Take Credit For Assassinating Ukrainian Colonel
U.S. Terror Group Take Credit For Assassinating Ukrainian Colonel George Washington University

A Neo-Nazi terrorist organization founded by two Americans has taken credit for assassinating a Ukrainian intelligence officer in Kyiv last week. Colonel Ivan Voronych of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) was gunned down in broad daylight last week by a masked assailant in a Kyiv parking lot, with a Ukrainian chapter of The Base, an internationally proscribed white power group, claiming responsibility for the attack. The Base, which originated as an American extremist movement, has reportedly been offering payments for targeted killings and infrastructure attacks in Ukraine, and claimed the killing of Voronych was “not the end, but the beginning” in a statement on Telegram. Its founder, Rinaldo Nazzaro—a former FBI and Pentagon contractor from New Jersey now living in Russia—has long been accused of being a Kremlin spy, which he denies. Since March, The Base has intensified its operations in Ukraine, previously claiming credit for arson attacks and waging a self-described “insurgency” in the Zakarpattia region in an attempt to establish an all-white ethnostate. Nazzaro has since denied knowledge or involvement in the assassination, but has previously endorsed The Base’s activities in Ukraine. In 2018, The Base was subject to a wide-ranging FBI counter-terror crackdown which saw many of its cells disbanded. However, it has since been redoubling its recruitment efforts in the U.S. and Europe.

Read it at The Guardian

