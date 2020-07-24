Homeland Security Used ‘Misleading Statements’ to Justify Targeting New Yorkers, Government Lawyers Admit

Read it at The New York Times
Officials from the Department of Homeland Security used “misleading statements” to justify banning New York residents from a program that allows for quick passage through airport security and passport checks, government lawyers admitted late Thursday. Homeland Security said the state was the only one that did not permit the agency to access records from the Department of Motor Vehicles after the state passed a law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. In reality, several other states and Washington, D.C. have barred the agency from such materials and suffered no similar consequences. The Trump administration admitted the false information would “undermine a central argument” against admitting New Yorkers to the Global Entry program.