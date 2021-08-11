CHEAT SHEET
    Homeland Security: False Election Fraud Claims Are Fueling Extremist Threats

    VOTER FRAUD VIGILANTES

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    COURTNEY PEDROZA/Getty

    The Department of Homeland Security is sounding the alarm on false claims of election fraud, which it says are driving up online extremist threats. The agency told NBC News, “DHS has seen an increasing but modest level of individuals calling for violence in response to the unsubstantiated claims of fraud related to the 2020 election fraud and the alleged ‘reinstatement’ of former President Trump.” The agency issued a bulletin last week warning of a “heightened terrorism-related threat environment” resulting from 2020 election conspiracy theories.

