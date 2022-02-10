Homeland Security Warns Ottawa-Style Anti-Vax Convoy Could Wreck Super Bowl Sunday
COPYCAT CONVOY
The Department of Homeland Security is ready for an anti-vaccine mandate convoy of truckers to cause chaos across the Unites States—and the disruption could begin as early as this weekend’s Super Bowl Sunday. Yahoo News reports DHS has warned law-enforcement and public -afety officials to prepare for a copycat version of the protests that have brought Canada’s captial city of Ottawa to a virtual standstill in recent weeks. “The convoy will potentially begin in California as early as mid-February and arrive in Washington, D.C., as late as mid-March, potentially impacting the Super Bowl LVI scheduled for 13 February and the State of the Union Address scheduled for 1 March,” a leaked DHS bulletin states. The document adds that “the convoy could severely disrupt transportation, federal government, and law enforcement operations through gridlock and potential counterprotests.” An DHS official told Yahoo: “They are definitely going to follow the Canadian model and shut down Washington.”