Veteran ‘Homeland’ Star Dies at 72

Former Big Brother contestant Mickey Lee has died at 35, her family announced with “profound sadness” in a statement shared on Instagram on Friday. Lee’s relatives had previously confirmed she was hospitalized in “critical condition” after suffering a “series of cardiac arrests” reportedly connected to flu complications. Despite their hopes for her recovery, the family said Lee died on Christmas Day. Lee competed on the 27th season of Big Brother, the long-running CBS reality TV competition show, this past summer. She was the eighth contestant eliminated from the show. Fellow Big Brother star Rachel Reilly was among the show’s alumnae paying tribute in the comments of her family’s Instagram post, calling Lee “an amazing soul.” In their announcement, Lee’s family remembered her as someone who brought joy to those around her and formed “genuine connections” both on and off screen. The family asked for privacy as they grieve and said details about memorial services will be shared later. In a final message, they wrote that Lee’s “light, legacy, and impact will never be forgotten.”
Veteran screen actor Mohammad Bakri, best known to U.S. viewers for his role in Homeland, has died, according to multiple reports. Bakri, 72, died on Dec. 24 after suffering heart problems, according to CNN. He was born in northern Israel, and CNN reported his funeral was held the same day in his hometown of al-Bi’neh, with AP reporting that hundreds of well-wishers attended the service. Bakri was best known internationally for playing the fictional vice president of Afghanistan on the TV series Homeland. as well as for roles including HBO’s The Night Of, FX’s Tyrant, and Peacock’s Those About to Die. Bakri also starred in the Oscar-nominated 1984 prison drama Beyond the Walls and directed the 2003 documentary Jenin, Jenin, which was banned in Israel and fought over in court for years. He is survived by his wife and six children, three of whom, Saleh, Ziad, and Adam, followed him into acting.
Fans of Frank Capra’s Christmas classic, It’s a Wonderful Life, were aghast after Amazon Prime quietly gutted key scenes from the iconic film. The New York Post reported that the 1946 movie is missing one of its most famous moments on the streaming platform: the pivotal sequence in which protagonist George Bailey, played by James Stewart, sees what life would have been like without him and regains his desire to live. The botched version—now 22 minutes shorter than the original 130-minute film—jarringly jumps from Bailey contemplating ending his own life to rejoicing at being alive. According to the Post, the missing scene is the result of the film’s notoriously messy copyright history. While It’s a Wonderful Life entered the public domain in 1974, its musical score and the original short story upon which it’s based, The Greatest Gift, remain copyrighted, prompting altered, truncated versions of the film as a workaround. “Sacrilege. Damn streamers,” one X user wrote about the edited version. Confusingly, both versions are on the service with little apparent way to tell them apart.
California Governor Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, shared Christmas greetings on social media Thursday, accompanied by a family photo. Siebel, 51, whose husband, 58, appears to be gearing up for a presidential run in 2028, wrote, “Our family wishes you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Sending love and peace to all.” The actress and documentary filmmaker posted a family photo showing her with Newsom and their four children, who range in age from 9 to 16. The Golden State’s first couple also recorded a Christmas message on video. “Even in moments of division, Christmas has a way of breaking through, reminding all of us of the goodness that we share,” Jennifer said. Newsom, who frequently trolls President Donald Trump on social media, added, “We hope that that same sense of joy, peace, and kindness echo throughout all of your homes.” Siebel has regularly appeared by Newsom’s side this year as he has stepped further into the political spotlight. She unleashed on Trump at a November press conference on California’s redistricting push, saying Trump is “the exact opposite of what real strength looks like.”
Broadway actress Imani Dia Smith, who starred as Young Nala in The Lion King, has died at the age of 26. According to prosecutors, Smith was found at a residence in Edison, New Jersey, with stab wounds following a 911 call received at 9:18 a.m. on Dec. 21 and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Jordan D. Jackson-Small, 35, identified by a family member as Smith’s boyfriend, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. “Imani had her whole life ahead of her. She was a vivacious, loving, and fiercely talented person,” wrote Smith’s aunt, Kira Helper, who started a GoFundMe to cover Smith’s funeral expenses, as well as therapy and ongoing care for her 3-year-old son. Helper wrote that Smith’s Broadway performance was “an experience that reflected the joy, creativity, and light she brought into the world.” Money from the GoFundMe—which has so far raised over $60,000—will be given to Smith’s parents, Monique Rance-Helper and Rawni Helper.
Rapper Nicki Minaj is no longer on Instagram, following backlash to her embrace of MAGA. Minaj sat down with Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, earlier this month, where she made anti-trans comments and thirsted over Vice President JD Vance, whom she affectionately called an “assassin” during her AmericaFest appearance. “Dear young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president,” she also said, as Kirk praised her “heart for the lord.” Her appearance with the Turning Point USA CEO isn’t Minaj’s first foray into MAGA, but it was her loudest to date. The rapper, known for her online trolling, became the trolled following the event. Without comment, she shuttered her accounts on Dec. 24. Charlie Kirk, for his part, was not a fan of Minaj prior to his death, per a resurfaced video that shows him telling onlookers that Minaj is not “a good role model,” as he criticized her music.
Saturday Night Live had more than 5.4 million viewers for its Dec. 20 episode, according to Variety, making it the most-watched episode in more than a year. The episode was hosted by pop star and Wicked actress Ariana Grande and featured a performance by Cher. It also marked Bowen Yang’s final episode as a cast member. Yang, who began on SNL as a writer in 2018, announced his shocking mid-season exit from the show last week. In an Instagram post addressing his exit, he also gave a shoutout to Grande, saying, “thank you to ari for sending me off in the dreamiest way i could imagine.” The show’s previous high this season was the 4.6 million viewers that tuned in for its Oct. 4 season premiere. That episode was hosted by Bad Bunny and featured Doja Cat as musical guest. The Dec. 20 episode is the most-watched since John Mulaney hosted on Nov. 2, 2024, three days before election day, which reached 6.8 million viewers.
Nicole Kidman spent Christmas in her home country following her divorce from her husband of 19 years, Keith Urban. The 58-year-old actress took her daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, to Australia, a source told People. “This is all she wanted after a tumultuous fall,” the source told the outlet, emphasizing that the Babygirl actress is excited to be “home” for the holidays. “She’s been super positive and focused on things that she’s grateful for,” the source added. In September, TMZ reported that the Oscar-winning actress had filed for divorce from the Grammy-winning singer, following their separation earlier this year. According to court documents obtained by People, Urban, 58, and Kidman agreed to a parenting plan for their two daughters that will “encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families,” with Kidman as the primary residential parent and Urban having the girls 59 days a year. Kidman also shares two children—Isabella Jane, 33, and Connor, 30—with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, 63, whom she divorced in 2001. “Nicole and Keith continue to co-parent. The focus is on their daughters,” a source told People in December.
Woman in Red and Weird Science star Kelly LeBrock, 65, has made her first appearance in several years at an animal charity benefit thrown by Real Housewives star Lisa Vanderpump. The former model and actress has lived on a secluded ranch for around 20 years, following her high-profile divorce from actor Steven Seagal in 1996. “I don’t really go out anymore,” she told The Daily Mail from the red carpet at the December event. “I’m sort of a bit of a recluse, but I like it like that.” LeBrock was a successful model before she starred alongside Gene Wilder in 1984’s Woman in Red, and opposite Anthony Michael Hall in 1985’s Weird Science. LeBrock married Seagal in 1987, and they had three children during their nine years together, after which their “very ugly” split led her to move out of L.A. and ditch show business. She said the promotion for her new skincare treatment for dogs drew her away from her “little gem” of a ranch to attend Vanderpump’s event.
A man died while being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after his wife was deported without seeing him again. Francisco Gaspar-Andrés, 48, was a Guatemalan national who died at a hospital in El Paso after being transferred from an ICE-run tent camp at Fort Bliss, where he had been held for weeks. His death came as Democratic lawmakers and immigration advocates escalated calls to shut down the facility, citing allegations of inhumane conditions that the Department of Homeland Security has called “categorically false.” ICE said it suspected the cause of death was “natural liver and kidney failure” and said medical staff provided “constant, high-quality care” once his condition deteriorated. An immigration judge ordered his removal to Guatemala in mid-November, ICE said. He was hospitalized days later as his condition worsened and ultimately died from complications, including organ failure and internal bleeding. His wife, Lucía Pedro Juan, was deported to Guatemala late in November after also being held at the Fort Bliss facility, according to an account she gave to the El Paso Times. “I never saw him again, I never spoke to him or heard his voice again. It’s something terrible they did to us,” Pedro Juan, who was married to Gaspar-Andrés for 25 years, told the outlet.