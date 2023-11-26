Homeless Advocate’s Teen Son Charged With Killing Drifter

Read it at Daily Mail
The 15-year-old son of a Pennsylvania advocate for the homeless has been charged with murdering a transient man with his dad’s Smith & Wesson. Thomas Niarhos allegedly accused the victim, Jeremiah Waylon Hawkins, 39, of raping his girlfriend, the Daily Mail reports. His father, who has the same name, runs Beacon of Hope, which provides emergency shelter to the unhoused. “The only comment I have is that it was tragedy and my prayers go out to [Hawkins’] family,” he told the Mail.