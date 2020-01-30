CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Mexican Butterfly Activist Found Dead in Rainwater Tank

    MYSTERY DEEPENS

    Martha Mercer

    Senior Editor

    Pedro Pardo/Getty

    The body of Homero Gomez, an agricultural engineer who was one of the top monarch butterfly experts in Mexico, has been located two weeks after he went missing under mysterious circumstances. Gomez, 50, managed El Rosario Butterfly Sanctuary in Michoacan, a western Mexican state with high levels of violent crime. He had spoken out about illegal logging, warning it threatened the habitat of monarch butterflies. His body was found in northeastern Michoacan in a “large tank designed to capture rainwater,” The New York Times reported. The cause of death has not been announced.

    Read it at The New York Times