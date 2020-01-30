Mexican Butterfly Activist Found Dead in Rainwater Tank

Read it at The New York Times
The body of Homero Gomez, an agricultural engineer who was one of the top monarch butterfly experts in Mexico, has been located two weeks after he went missing under mysterious circumstances. Gomez, 50, managed El Rosario Butterfly Sanctuary in Michoacan, a western Mexican state with high levels of violent crime. He had spoken out about illegal logging, warning it threatened the habitat of monarch butterflies. His body was found in northeastern Michoacan in a “large tank designed to capture rainwater,” The New York Times reported. The cause of death has not been announced.