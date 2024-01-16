Zillow Users Baffled by Homes Named After Anne Frank and Harriet Tubman

Read it at The New York Times
A home builder in Albuquerque is under fire by Zillow users for naming their home designs after historical figures Anne Frank and Harriet Tubman, The New York Times reports. One listing on Zillow for a house by Abrazo Homes said, “Just like Harriet Tubman, the icon of American courage and freedom, this home stands out amongst the crowd.” The design named after Anne Frank was developed to maximize the view, so as to be “suitable for Anne herself.” A co-founder of Abrazo Homes, Brian McCarthy told the Times on Tuesday that the naming of the homes was an “unfortunate oversight.”