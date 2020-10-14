Homesick Candles Are the Perfect Gift for 2020 — Grab One for 20% Off

Up to 20% off Homesick Candles

Choose from over 50 candles that evoke memories of grandma’s kitchen or hometown nostalgia.

Prime Day

These days, everyone has someone in their life that they haven’t seen all year. Whether you live in a different state or are not quite ready to socially-distance hang, these candles from Homesick can help remind you of home. They’re up to 20% off for Prime Day, so you can easily grab one for yourself (I recommend Grandma’s Kitchen) and one for a gift, while saving some cash.

Homesick Scented Candle - Grandma's Kitchen Down from $27 Buy on Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Homesick Scented Candle - New Home Down from $42 Buy on Amazon $ 34 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Homesick Holiday Mini Scented Candle Down from $16 Buy on Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

