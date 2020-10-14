Homesick Candles Are the Perfect Gift for 2020 — Grab One for 20% Off

- Up to 20% off Homesick Candles
- Choose from over 50 candles that evoke memories of grandma’s kitchen or hometown nostalgia.
These days, everyone has someone in their life that they haven’t seen all year. Whether you live in a different state or are not quite ready to socially-distance hang, these candles from Homesick can help remind you of home. They’re up to 20% off for Prime Day, so you can easily grab one for yourself (I recommend Grandma’s Kitchen) and one for a gift, while saving some cash.
Homesick Scented Candle - Grandma's Kitchen
Down from $27
Homesick Scented Candle - New Home
Down from $42
Homesick Holiday Mini Scented Candle
Down from $16
