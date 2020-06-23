Florida Hospital Hits Capacity With New Coronavirus Patients as State Reopens
A Florida hospital is full up with new COVID-19 patients as cases spike across the state while the state resumes business as usual. “Yes, we are at capacity at Homestead Hospital today,” Georgi Morales Pipkin, director of communications for the Baptist Health hospital group, told NBC 6. He added that because Homestead, located in a suburb south of Miami, was part of a network of several health-care facilities, doctors were able to transfer patients elsewhere for treatment. Florida has been one of the first states to lift the majority of its lockdown measures and has reported a corresponding increase in infection rates. The state’s public health department documented more than 3,200 new infections across the state Tuesday for a total of roughly 103,000 confirmed cases. The United States now has more than 2.3 million cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.