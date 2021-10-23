Homophobe Boosie Badazz Gets Very Triggered by Lil Nas X’s Collab Joke
DISGUSTING
Rapper Boosie Badazz didn’t appreciate Lil Nas X joking that they had a song coming out together—and instead launched into a vile, homophobic tirade. He blasted the young prodigy with almost every slur under the sun, including the f-word, and told him to commit suicide. “STOP TROLLING ME,” he wrote. “U A WHOLE BITCH PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH.” The remarks aren’t Boosie’s first exploits with the outrageous. The rapper was arrested on Oct. 12 for getting into a fight in Atlanta and threatened to sue Mark Zuckerberg for $20 million last year after Instagram banned him. Lil Nas X seemed to have some fun with Boosie’s deranged rant, even without acknowledging it directly. “i am truly saddened. i have never been so mortified in my life,” he wrote on Twitter. “i can’t believe disney channel has yet to play halloween town this entire october.”