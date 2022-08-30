Homophobic Creep Threatens to Kill Eric Swalwell at His Office
PHONED IN
A staffer for California Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) fielded a threatening call Tuesday when a man claimed he was en route to the lawmaker’s office with an assault rifle to kill him. The intern who fielded the call said the unidentified man went on a “rant regarding gay issues,” using homophobic slurs a number of times and asked for Swalwell’s current location, according to a statement. The intern, who Swalwell noted is just one month into her job, reported that the man then threatened to kill the former Trump impeachment manager. The congressman blamed the violence on the former president and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), ominously tweeting out that “bloodshed is coming.” Swalwell is no stranger to unnerving messages—just two weeks ago the representative received another racist, homophobic voicemail from a Trump supporter who vocally supported the mutilation and beheading of Swalwell, his wife and his family, according to TMZ.