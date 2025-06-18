Honda Issues Massive Recall Over Faulty Brakes

Amid escalating conflict in the Middle East and growing MAGA fallout on home turf, President Donald Trump on Wednesday celebrated a $100,000 “personal project” on the White House grounds. Accompanied by family members, aides and officials, the president oversaw the installation of two enormous flagpoles on the White House’s North and South lawns. Trump told reporters the two poles cost him about $50,000 each. It took five men to hoist a huge U.S. flag up the pole on the South Lawn. “These are the best poles anywhere in the country or in the world,” Trump told reporters. “It’s a very exciting project to me.” According to CNN, Trump spent nearly an hour inspecting and commenting on the installation. At one point, Trump interrupted a press conference during the installation to ask a group of construction workers if any of them were illegal immigrants. “Old Glory now waves proudly over the South Lawn of the White House,” the White House’s official X account posted with a video of the flag. “Thank you, @POTUS.” The project is part of a series of changes the president is making to the White House to give it a Trumpian makeover, including an overhaul of the Rose Garden and making the Oval Office way more gold.
The owners of the Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly agreed to sell the storied NBA franchise for about $10 billion—a new record for American professional sports. ESPN reported Wednesday that the Buss family is selling its majority ownership to Lakers stakeholder Mark Walter. Walter is CEO and chairman of TWG Global, a holding company that already has a business interest in two other L.A. sports teams—the Dodgers and the Sparks—as well as the Cadillac Formula 1 team, the Professional Women’s Hockey League, and tennis’ Billie Jean Cup. Jeanie Buss, who has been the Lakers’ governor since 2013, will stay in that role. Buss’ father, Jerry, bought the Lakers—along with the Los Angeles Kings and the venue the L.A. Forum—in 1979 for $67.5 million. Prior to Wednesday, the most lucrative sale of a professional U.S. sports team occurred just a few months ago, when the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics’ ownership group sold the team for $6.1 billion. Other top sales include the NFL’s Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos for $6.05 billion and $4.65 billion, respectively, followed by the Phoenix Suns and Mercury for a combined $4 billion, and the New York Mets for $2.4 billion.
You don’t need to splurge on a pricey spa day to treat your feet to professional-level pampering. AuraHeal’s foot massager does it at a fraction of the cost and from the comfort of your home.
Unlike other foot massagers on the market, AuraHeal combines three therapies to stimulate blood flow and provide deep relief from daily foot fatigue—Shiatsu, compression, and heat. You can adjust the vibration, deep tissue rollers, and heat (up to 131°F) to your liking.
Plus, there are three compression levels to choose from, each targeting a specific area of the foot: instep, heel, and ankles. Have big feet? Don’t sweat it. This foot massager is designed to comfortably fit up to a size 14. The machine itself is about as heavy as a drill, making it perfect for on-the-go relief.
To ensure a fresh and hygienic massage every time, AuraHeal made sure the breathable foot sleeves can be removed easily for effortless cleaning and maintenance. On top of reduced foot pain, users also report improved sleep quality, increased daily energy, and stress relief. Whether you’re dealing with foot pain, ankle discomfort, or just need some respite after a long day at work, AuraHeal’s foot messenger provides fast relief whenever you need it.
Honda Issues Massive Recall Over Faulty Brakes
Honda has recalled 259,000 cars in the U.S. because of a brake pedal issue that could leave a driver unable to slow down. A pivot pin left unsecured in some brake pedals during manufacturing means that the pedal can move out of place, raising the risk of crashes, according to the recall report issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The improper assembly occurred at a plant in the U.S., which has since closed, with production transferred to Mexico, where a camera is used to identify that the pin is in place, the Associated Press reported. The cars affected include some Honda Pilots made between 2023 and 2025 and some vehicles in the Acura line made between 2021 and 2025. Honda owners can check to see if their car is part of the recall on the NHTSA site. Honda told the AP that approved dealerships will inspect the cars to see if they have the brake issue and will fix them free of charge if so. No injuries associated with the problem have so far been reported, although there have been three warranty claims, the AP reported.
Mahesh Kalawadia, 34, has been missing since Air India Flight 171 crashed in the city of Ahmedabad last Thursday after less than 40 seconds in flight, according to The Indian Express. The ongoing investigation has revealed that the last known location of Kalawadia’s phone was approximately 2,300 feet from the Meghani Nagar hostel, where the flight crashed. Kalawadia’s wife, Hetal, was on the phone with her husband just 30 minutes before the crash, BBC reports. During the call, the victim told his wife he was heading back home from a meeting he had taken in an Ahmedabad park. The family reported to The Indian Express that they have submitted Kalawadia’s DNA samples to authorities to check against DNA from the remains of the ground victims of the plane crash. According to AP News, the total death count of the plane failure has climbed to 270 from the 241 known deaths of the passengers onboard, save the one survivor onboard, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.
If you’re looking for a natural solution to combat hair thinning, there are plenty of shampoos, scalp scrubs, and serums promising to keep the hair you have and to foster new growth. Unfortunately, not all formulas are created equal. Just like its next-level skincare, Korea is also known for its clinically backed haircare formulas, and Dr. Groot is no exception. For over 50 years, in-house researchers studied hair and scalp issues to develop salon-quality formulas with clinically proven results. The catalogue of products is extensive, offering solutions for a variety of hair types and concerns, from dandruff to damage, but their hair-thickening shower duo is a clear standout.
It starts with the award-winning Hair Thickening Shampoo that cleanses and soothes the scalp. That’s followed by the Miracle In Shower Treatment, designed to improve scalp health. This routine combines biotin, rosemary, and caffeine to support stronger, healthier hair growth while leaving your locks looking thicker and fuller. Based on a two-week clinical test of 24 subjects, using the products daily helps reduce hair loss due to breakage by 82 percent in two weeks. And, all you have to do is add it to your shower routine.
The serial killer drama Mindhunter could potentially return as three Netflix movies. According to one of the show’s stars, Holt McCallany, the hit series that ran for two seasons from 2017 to 2020 might make its big comeback as a Netflix film trilogy, though he said “the sun, the moon, and the stars would all have to align” for it to come to fruition. “I had a meeting with David Fincher in his office a few months ago, and he said to me that there is a chance that it may come back as three two-hour movies, but I think it’s just a chance,” McCallany said, recalling a talk with the show’s director. He added that he knew there were writers already working on potential scripts, but that ultimately “David has to be happy with scripts.” McCallany told CBR that he believed the dates and logistics could “all be worked out,” and it all just depended on “David really having the time and the inclination and being happy... with the material,” which remains “a big question mark.” The acclaimed series came to an abrupt halt in 2020, with Variety confirming that all the cast members were released from their Season 3 contracts. McCallany is now starring in the Netflix show The Waterfront, which will be available to stream Thursday.
A beachgoer faced a Jaws-esque experience this week when a shark bit her off the coast of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The woman was swimming near The Sea Pines Resort on Tuesday when the shark chomped down on her leg. She was initially treated by lifeguards on the beach before being rushed to Hilton Head Island Airport and airlifted to Savannah, Georgia, for treatment. The injury is not life-threatening, but the extent of her injuries are unknown. The attack came only weeks after a massive great white shark was spotted off the coast of Myrtle Beach, only about 200 miles north. The adult great white shark is nicknamed Contender, and is the largest-ever shark tagged in the Atlantic Ocean by global nonprofit organization OCEARCH. It is unclear if Contender bit the woman on Tuesday, or even the species of shark that attacked. Contender stretches nearly 14 feet long and weighs over 1,600 pounds. Shark attacks are extremely rare, and the odds of being bitten are only about 1 in 11.5 million. Great whites can weigh up to 4,200 pounds at full maturity, can live 70 years, can swim up to 35mph, and can dive to depths of nearly 4,000 feet. It is a myth that sharks eat humans: they are more likely to mistake a person for their natural prey, like seals. Some scientists have warned that higher ocean temperatures—a result of climate change—have pushed shark species to the cooler northern waters, increasing the odds of shark-human encounters.
Police are investigating a reported break-in at the home of murdered Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman’s family home days after her death. According to local authorities, someone appears to have broken into the boarded-up house days after Hortman and her husband, Mark, were fatally shot inside of it. “It was discovered that the plywood covering the rear window of the home had been pried off and the window broken to gain entry,” Brooklyn Park police said in a statement Wednesday morning. The police said they received a call at 8 a.m. about an overnight break-in, noting that “the home appeared to have been searched by an unknown individual.” But they noted that Hortman’s family claimed nothing seemed to be missing, as they “removed items of value from the home on Tuesday.” The police also said that “all evidence related to the homicides had been collected” before the break-in. Suspected MAGA assassin, Vance Luther Boelter, gunned down Hortman and her husband in their own home early Saturday morning. He also shot Minnesota state Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. Boelter was apprehended Sunday night after a near two-day manhunt. Hortman’s mother, Lisa Haluptzok, told CBS News that her daughter’s death has been “mind-numbing,” Hortman’s brother, Patrick Haluptzok, adding that “we’re just trying to get by.”
Drag queen Jinkx Monsoon will be taking over the titular role of Mary Todd Lincoln in Broadway’s surprise smash hit Oh, Mary! starting August. The two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner made her Broadway debut in 2023 as Mama Morton in Chicago. She went on to star in an off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors in 2024 and is currently starring in Broadway’s Pirates! The Penzance Musical. Monsoon will be joining the Oh, Mary! cast on Aug. 4 and will play a limited eight-week engagement through Sept. 27. The hit comedy, which has consistently broken its own box office records since opening at Broadway’s Lyceum Theater in July 2024, also extended its run Wednesday, for a fifth time, through Jan. 4, 2026. Written by Cole Escola, who also originated the play’s titular role, Oh, Mary! is a comedic spoof of the lives of Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd Lincoln, who dreams of ditching her life as a first lady to become a cabaret performer. Escola’s final performance as Mary, which won them a Tony for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play earlier this month, will be on June 21. Tituss Burgess, who has played the role in the past, will be succeeding Escola for six weeks before Monsoon assumes the role in August.
The weather’s warmer and the days are longer, which means now is the perfect time to start getting ready for a fun-filled summer. Whether you’re planning for outdoor adventures, social gatherings, or simply a chill night by yourself, Magic Cactus is the ideal drink to help you let loose without brain fog or a morning hangover. Magic Cactus is a fully legal, non-alcoholic, micro-dosed THC drink that gives you a light, functional buzz to help lift your mood without derailing your day.
Each Magic Cactus beverage is infused with hemp-derived THC and made with a sparkling cactus water base that is naturally rich in electrolytes and antioxidants. The result is a uniquely refreshing drink that helps you keep the party going without crashing or losing control of yourself. With three standout flavors (Watermelon Hibiscus, Spiced Peach, and Lavender Raspberry), thousands of glowing reviews, and a spiffy can design to boot, Magic Cactus is a one-of-a-kind alternative for anyone who wants to rethink how they celebrate. Whether you’re sober-curious, cutting back, or simply looking for a new way to enjoy life, grab a can today.
When Steven Spielberg directed Jaws, he was just 26 years old. The infamously chaotic filming process almost led him to lose his job. Little did Spielberg know the movie would become one of the most influential Hollywood blockbusters of all time (and, as Spielberg would come to regret, a contributor to a greater fear of sharks in the public imagination). When the movie was released, it became the highest-grossing film of its time. The buzz about the movie was so immense that the young Spielberg found himself disappointed when it was One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and its director, Miloš Forman, who won the prestigious Best Picture and Best Director Oscars at the 1976 Academy Awards. Spielberg hadn’t even been nominated for the director category. “I was surprised. And I was disappointed,” he reflects in National Geographic’s soon-to-be-released documentary Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story. (However, the director admits that he would also have chosen Forman’s movie for Best Picture.) Still, Jaws won three other Academy Awards that season. Spielberg, now 78, has since become a household name for his later films, including Schindler’s List, for which he was awarded both of the highly coveted Academy Awards, and Saving Private Ryan, for which he won another Best Director Oscar.
A new poll has revealed that a majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters oppose U.S. involvement in the escalating Israel-Iran conflict. Among voters who backed Trump in the 2024 presidential election, 53 percent do not want the U.S. to join Israel’s strikes on Iran, with just 19 percent in favor, according to an Economist/YouGov survey conducted over the weekend. Another 28 percent said they were unsure. A deep rift has emerged within MAGA ranks over whether the U.S. should be drawn into the overseas conflict, with pro-Israel war hawks such as Laura Loomer and Ted Cruz facing off against isolationist die-hards such as Tucker Carlson and Charlie Kirk. Carlson, usually a Trump ally, has accused the president of abandoning the “America First” movement and betraying voters who supported him in part for his promise to end U.S. involvement in wars abroad. Trump this week appeared to edge closer to direct involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict, which began after Israel struck Iranian nuclear sites despite ongoing talks between Washington and Tehran on a nuclear deal. The Economist/YouGov poll found bipartisan support for talks with Iran, with 61 percent of Republicans and 58 percent of Democrats in favor.