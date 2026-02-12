Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Beards often get a bad rap for being rough, raw, and a little scratchy. Usually, rough, raw, and a little scratchy is my idea of a good time, but when I’m dealing with the hair on my face and the baby-soft skin below, I’m looking for soft, smooth, and tame.

I’ve tried quite a few beard and skincare products over the years (my wife is a beauty editor), but I always find myself going back to the basics, and Honest’s Amish Beard Balm is the one I keep coming back to. This all-natural and very non-greasy beard balm keeps my skin silky and my beard soft without any weird chemicals or faux fragrances. Plus, I also love the satisfying emulsion of the paste in my palms. As someone who firmly believes ruggedness should be an aesthetic (not a texture), I have been using the balm daily on and off for years, and every time I commit to it, my brash beard turns touchable and soft in just a few weeks.

The beard balm contains almond oil extract and shea butter to tame your beard, while the pumpkin seed oil keeps it supple. And while I don’t need help in this department, the pumpkin seed oil may also help boost facial hair growth. Some studies have shown that using pumpkin seed oil topically may help support hair growth by blocking the 5α-reductase enzyme, which converts testosterone into DHT (a hormone linked to hair loss), while also potentially calming inflammation.

Honest Amish Original Beard Balm (4 ounce) My favorite thing about the Honest Amish Beard Balm, though, is that I find that it cures the intolerable “starter’s itch” we all get in the first few weeks of growing a beard. So whether you’re trying to grow a fuller beard or mustache, or just want to get rid of irritation and itchiness, this stuff really helps. Shop Now Honest Amish $ 22 Shop Now Honest Amish $ 22

Since I don’t need much hold when styling my beard, this formula offers the perfect finish—not too stiff and crunchy. If you need a bit more hold or definition, check out the brand’s Heavy Duty Balm, which delivers a slightly more coiffed version of your natural shape, with a dull sheen of brushed steel and no waxy feel or goopy residue. Consider it “natural plus.”

I can’t quite put my finger on exactly what the scent is, but I know that it’s not derived from man-made fragrances, and that might explain why it has a truly unique musk that isn’t sharp or overbearing. With clove, anise, and cinnamon mixed in, there is a nice, natural melange that reminds me of the river valley in my hometown. It’s a smell so subtle I can pair it with almost any cologne without worrying about it overpowering or clashing.

If you’re like me and have ever been accused of your kisses causing “rug burn,” this fuss-free yet effective beard balm may be your saving grace. I wish someone had handed me a tin (they never put their products in plastic) of Honest Amish back when I was growing my first beard. The Amish have consistently been rocking regal beards long before it was cool, peak, hipster, trad, or indie, and now you can benefit from generations of experience and expertise. I’m not lying when I say Honest Amish Beard Balm will keep you looking hard and feeling soft.

