Honeymooners Killed in Florida Keys Crash
Newlyweds from North Carolina driving through the Florida Keys for their honeymoon were killed in a horrific collision Wednesday. William “Rowdy” Harrell, 30, was behind the wheel of a Toyota with his 23-year-old bride, Blakley, in the passenger seat, when it veered into the northbound lane of U.S. 1 and into the path of a pickup truck, the Miami Herald reported. The truck driver was unable to swerve in time, and two of his passengers were critically injured. Harrell was a pit crew member for NASCAR’s Hendrick Motorsports, the team said. “Our entire team is absolutely devastated at the loss of Rowdy and Blakley,” crew chief Greg Ives said in a statement released Friday. “They were such positive, giving and passionate people who could not have been a more perfect match.