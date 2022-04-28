Hong Kong Actor Kenneth Tsang Dies in COVID Quarantine Hotel
LOST
Hong Kong star Kenneth Tsang died this week in a COVID-19 quarantine hotel. Though the actor did not test positive for the virus and had no symptoms, Hong Kong required Tsang to quarantine for seven days after traveling from Singapore. The actor—best known for his roles in Bond film Die Another Day (2002), Rush Hour 2 (2001), and John Woo’s The Killer (1989)—began his stay at the hotel Monday and was discovered by hotel staff Wednesday. The South China Morning Post reported Tsang was 87 years old and had no underlying medical conditions. The internationally acclaimed actor was born in Shanghai before moving to California to study at University of California, Berkeley. Tsang’s first role was in 1955, and The Guardian reports that he accrued 237 film credits over the course of his career.