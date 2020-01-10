One-Third of Hong Kong Adults Show PTSD Symptoms Following Protests, Study Say
Nearly a third of adults in Hong Kong are experiencing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder following months of public protests, according to a new medical study. The Guardian reported the conclusions of the study, which was published in the Lancet medical journal on Friday. Symptoms of PTSD are believed to be around six times higher than after the last major pro-democracy protests in 2014—they were reported at 5 percent in March 2015 but rose to 32 percent in September to November of last year. That translates to nearly two million adults with PTSD symptoms. Moreover, 11 percent of adults reported symptoms of depression, according to estimates from the study. The study said the figures are “comparable to those experiencing armed conflicts, large-scale disasters or terrorist attacks.” The true figure could be even worse as it did not include people under the age of 18, who make up a large section of protesters.