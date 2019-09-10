CHEAT SHEET
‘MALICIOUS COMMENTS’
Hong Kong Authorities Deny Rumors Protesters Were Killed in Violent Police Clearance
The Hong Kong government has been forced to address persistent rumors that anti-government protesters died during a violent police operation last weekend, calling the speculation “totally false.” The rumors revolve around an incident on August 31 at the Prince Edward subway station. According to The Guardian, 10 people were initially reported as injured in the operation before the number was suddenly changed to seven. Yu Hoi-kwan, the senior superintendent of the police public relations branch, said: “Certain people spread such malicious comments to slander the government and stir up grievances in society.” The fire services department said the discrepancies in the figures may have originated from the first responders initially miscounting the number of injured. Despite the denial, residents are still leaving memorial offerings at the station entrance.