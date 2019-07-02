CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
WARNING
China Hits Out at ‘Totally Intolerable’ Hong Kong Protest
Read it at The Guardian
Something’s got to give. China has issued an angry statement condemning Hong Kong protesters after they stormed Hong Kong’s legislature late Monday, calling the act “totally intolerable.” In a statement carried by the state-run Xinhua news agency, the Chinese government said it was “shocked, indignant, and strongly condemned” the siege of the building after another day of protests against a controversial extradition bill. “Their violent acts are an extreme challenge to Hong Kong’s rule of law and seriously undermined Hong Kong’s peace and stability,” said the statement. A state newspaper published by the Communist Party mouthpiece the People’s Daily also called for “zero tolerance” of the takeover.