Chinese Military Reportedly Gathering Near Hong Kong Border as Protests Continue
Protesters shut down Hong Kong’s international airport for a second day Tuesday, in the face of Chinese propaganda outlets warning they were “asking for self-destruction.” CNBC reports that photos of massive military hardware amassing near the city of Shenzhen on the Hong Kong border were spread through China’s state-run media, presumably to send a warning to protesters. Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, warned activists that “lawbreaking activities in the name of freedom” wouldn’t be tolerated. China’s official communist party newspaper, The People’s Daily, ran a statement saying the People’s Armed Police are amassing to handle “riots, disturbance, major violence, and crime- and terrorism-related social security issues.”